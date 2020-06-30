Bases: First edition. (July, 15 - 2020)

The total donations made in this program will make public here by a descriptive annual report.

A list of authors and publications will be published here.

75% of the total donations obtained in this program (less taxes) will go to grant the “Author/s who has published the most papers here”, in the sum total of the areas and topics described on the home page in this website.

This scholarship must be used to continue publishing new publications (at least one more) here, within a maximum period of 6 months after awarding the award.

In case of resigning the first awarded, this will be the second awarded that has published the most papers and so on.

The name/s of the winner and the total amount of the scholarship awarded will be publicly displayed here.

The remaining 25% of the donations obtained in this program (less taxes) will be used to recruit researcher/s to work on this project (as a precondition they have published in this system previously) to expand and improve the possibilities and objectives that it currently has.

Computable period: from July 15, 2020 to July 15, 2021.

This award will be held annually and will be for a minimum of 5 years from its first edition.