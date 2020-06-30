In order to send a publication, please you must previously create an account in the User menu on the top, or here.

After logged you can create a publication.

You can collaborate with other researchers in setting up the publication, called "Pub" by the system. You can add roles and contributors, but they must have previously created an account as well: just search for them by name and add them.

When the draft is finalized request that it be reviewed.

When the publication is reviewed, a DOI will have been assigned to the publication.

The revised publication and assigned a DOI will be published.