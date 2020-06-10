Research programs

Bases: First edition. (July, 15 - 2020)

A digitally signed and downloadable document in PDF format will be posted on this website, to stamp these terms in content and time before launching the first publication on this site.

This award will be held annually and will be for a minimum of 5 years from its first edition.

The name/s of the winner and the total amount of the scholarship awarded will be publicly displayed here: the title of the winning publication and the impact of the collected metrics.

In case of resigning the first awarded, this will be the second awarded most cited and so on.

The award-winning author/s must commit to republishing an unpublished work (new publication) here in one of the 4 areas: #Society, #Medicine, #Cybersecurity or #Automotive, within a maximum period of 6 months after awarding the prize.

100% of the donations obtained (less taxes) in this program, will be allocated to the author/s of the “ Most cited paper published here” , regardless of the areas or topics where it was published, described on the home page in this website.

The metrics on our website will be valid identifiers to identify the winner. The metrics are called “ Impact ” in the system, on the “Dashboard” menu up. (The data will be published here).

The total donations made in this program will make public here by a descriptive annual report.

A list of authors and publications will be published here.

75% of the total donations obtained in this program (less taxes) will go to grant the “Author/s who has published the most papers here”, in the sum total of the areas and topics described on the home page in this website.

This scholarship must be used to continue publishing new publications (at least one more) here, within a maximum period of 6 months after awarding the award.

In case of resigning the first awarded, this will be the second awarded that has published the most papers and so on.

The name/s of the winner and the total amount of the scholarship awarded will be publicly displayed here.

The remaining 25% of the donations obtained in this program (less taxes) will be used to recruit researcher/s to work on this project (as a precondition they have published in this system previously) to expand and improve the possibilities and objectives that it currently has.

Computable period: from July 15, 2020 to July 15, 2021.

