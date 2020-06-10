Open call to apply Committee Board (2020-2022)

Bases: for this call 2020 (July, 10 - 2020) [1]

Committee duration period: from November 10, 2020 to November 10, 2022.

Application period: from July 10, 2020 to November 10, 2020.

Committee Board scope of control: Publications, awards, programs, and other activities at The Bible of AI ™ OpenScience, registered at www.openscience.online

Among the tasks of this committee will be to help, control and manage the donations received for the different programs defined in "Research programs". It will be responsible also for creating the rules that will govern this committee in the future. And other matters as, for example, listen and move proposals of society as a whole to this research community.

The committee will be made up of

A President of Honor (amoung the members of The Bible of AI ™ and that will have a golden balloting). An editor in chief. (Chosen among the applicants). A person in charge of communication. (Chosen among the applicants). A treasurer. (Chosen among the applicants). A secretary. (Chosen among the applicants). A chief responsible for reviewing publications. (Chosen among the applicants). Three members to make a Working Group to improve this platform (The Bible of AI ™ OpenScience) called “WG AI Oclock” (Chosen from among applicants).

*In the event that any of the profiles could not be covered with the appropriate applicant, it will be authorized to duplicate the role of applicants who have already been selected for another role.

To apply

You must send to the contact email itvia.eu (at) gmail.com the next issues, please:

A cv updated. A letter justifying why you want to participate in the position you are applying for. (No more than half page A4 format, please). Recommendation letter from some place where you have performed a similar task (if possible).

Posted on July 10, 2020