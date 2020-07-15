Publication policy

Who can publish here? Any person who is interested in disseminating knowledge with sufficient academic or expert rigor, and the central subject of the content to be published is the field of Artificial Intelligence.

How do I publish? Create an account only once, then make a draft publication on the editing platform and finally request your review.

Can multiple authors publish together? Yes. The authors who have collaborated will be added to the citation.

Are the publish peer reviewed? Yes.

How soon will my work be published? Standard published: less than 15 working days since the review was requested.

The maximum publication period: 60 days from since the review was requested.

Can my publication be rejected in the review? Yes, although in the act of revision the communication between the publisher and the reviewers will be fluid to allow the work to be published and a DOI assigned to the publication.

Can I publish other works already published in another magazine? No. You are responsible for the veracity of this is legal and correct. An exception is made to this point 7 if the publication consists of : duplicating educational or expert publications, already published, and the following literal text is indicated in the publication's heading: “Initially published in” (indicate the site / url / magazine or similary).

In addition, you must add: "I declare that I am the holder of all the licensing rights required by international law to make a legal copy here".