The Bible of AI ™ OpenScience | July 15, 2020 / Updated on 08/05/2021
Publication policy
Who can publish here? Any person who is interested in disseminating knowledge with sufficient academic or expert rigor, and the central subject of the content to be published is the field of Artificial Intelligence.
How do I publish? Create an account only once, then make a draft publication on the editing platform and finally request your review.
Can multiple authors publish together? Yes. The authors who have collaborated will be added to the citation.
Are the publish peer reviewed? Yes.
How soon will my work be published?
Standard published: less than 15 working days since the review was requested.
The maximum publication period: 60 days from since the review was requested.
Can my publication be rejected in the review? Yes, although in the act of revision the communication between the publisher and the reviewers will be fluid to allow the work to be published and a DOI assigned to the publication.
Can I publish other works already published in another magazine? No. You are responsible for the veracity of this is legal and correct.
An exception is made to this point 7 if the publication consists of: duplicating educational or expert publications, already published, and the following literal text is indicated in the publication's heading: “Initially published in” (indicate the site / url / magazine or similary).
In addition, you must add: "I declare that I am the holder of all the licensing rights required by international law to make a legal copy here".
Can I publish a Preprint to be valued by the community? Yes, unpublished. That is one of our main objectives to promote research.
Publication language policy
Primary language of publications: English. (Spanish is also allowed as the primary language, but you must publish in IAeñ™ ).
Secondary language of the publications (not required): any official language of the European Union is allowed as long as it is accompanied simultaneously with the full English translation including multimedia elements. (The recommended method for text in this case is to publish in two columns. The publication in English will appear in the left column, and the publication in the secondary language will be in the right column).
Main arrangement of publications on this platform
We have established 3 ordinations:
I.- Educational publications: normally reviewed and with an assigned DOI (Digital Object Identifier). (Collaborative and research tools available in the editor).
II.- Expert publications: the author's freedom of expression is respected if the language is appropriate and manifests sufficient technical criteria. Normally we will not assign the publication a DOI (Digital Object Identifier), except if required by the author. (Collaborative and research tools available in the editor).
III.- Research publications: normally reviewed and with an assigned DOI (Digital Object Identifier). (Collaborative and research tools available in the editor).